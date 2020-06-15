On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 25.28 points, or 0.8%, to 3,066.59.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 157.62 points, or 0.6%, to 25,763.16.
The Nasdaq composite added 137.21 points, or 1.4%, to 9.726.02.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 31.92 points, or 2.3%, to 1,419.61.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 164.19 points, 5.1%.
The Dow is down 2,775.28 points, or 9.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 753.42 points, or 8.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 248.86 points, or 14.9%.
