On Monday:
The S&P 500 jumped 60.16 points, or 1.8%, to 3,408.60.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 465.83 points, or 1.7%, to 28,148.64,.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 257.47, or 2.3%, to 11,332.49.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks jumped 42.67, or 2.8%, to 1,581.96.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 177.82 points, or 5.5%.
The Dow is down 389.80 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,359.88 points, or 26.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 86.50 points, or 5.2%.
