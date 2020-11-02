On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.28, or 1.2%, to 3,310.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 423.45 points, or 1.6%, to 26,925.05.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 46.02 points, or 0.4%, to 10,957.61.

The Russell 2000 small-caps index climbed 30.11 points, or 2%, to 1,568.59.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 79.46 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 1,613.39 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,985.01 points, or 22.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 99.88 points, or 6%.