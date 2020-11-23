Treasury yields mostly rose, another sign of optimism among investors.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.05 points, or 0.6%, to 3,577.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 327.79 points, or 1.1%, to 29,591.27.

The Nasdaq composite added 25.66 points, or 0.2%, to 11,880.63.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks picked up 32.96 points, or 1.8%, to 1,818.30.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 346.81 points, or 10.7%.

The Dow is up 1,052.83 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,908.03 points, or 32.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 149.83 points, or 9%.