Treasury yields mostly rose, another sign of optimism among investors.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 20.05 points, or 0.6%, to 3,577.59.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 327.79 points, or 1.1%, to 29,591.27.
The Nasdaq composite added 25.66 points, or 0.2%, to 11,880.63.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks picked up 32.96 points, or 1.8%, to 1,818.30.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 346.81 points, or 10.7%.
The Dow is up 1,052.83 points, or 3.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,908.03 points, or 32.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 149.83 points, or 9%.
