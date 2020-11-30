On Monday:
The S&P 500 lost 16.72 points, or 0.5%, to 3,621.63.
The Dow fell 271.73 points, or 0.9%, to 29,638.64.
The Nasdaq composite slipped 7.11 points, or 0.1%, to 12,198.74.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 35.45 points, or 1.9%, to 1,819.82.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 390.85 points, or 12.1%.
The Dow is up 1,100.20 points, or 3.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,226.13 points, or 36%.
The Russell 2000 is up 151.35 points, or 9.1%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.