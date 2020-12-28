On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 32.30 points, or 0.9%, to 3,735.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 204.10 points, or 0.7%, to 30,403.97.

AD

The Nasdaq composite climbed 94.69 points, or 0.7%, to 12,899.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.70 points, or 0.4%, to 1,996.25.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 504.58 points, or 15.6%

The Dow is up 1,865.53 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,926.82 points, 43.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 327.78 points, or 19.7%.