On Monday:

The S&P 500 dropped 25.07 points, or 0.7%, to 3,799.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.28 points, or 0.3%, to 31,008.69.

The Nasdaq composite slid 165.54 points, or 1.3%, to 13,036.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 0.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,091.01.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 43.54 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 402.21 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 148.15 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 116.15 points, or 5.9%.