On Monday:
The S&P 500 dropped 25.07 points, or 0.7%, to 3,799.61.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.28 points, or 0.3%, to 31,008.69.
The Nasdaq composite slid 165.54 points, or 1.3%, to 13,036.43.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 0.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,091.01.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 43.54 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is up 402.21 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 148.15 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 116.15 points, or 5.9%.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.