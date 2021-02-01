On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 59.62 points, or 1.6%, to 3,773.86.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.8%, to 30,211.91.
The Nasdaq rose 332.70 points, or 2.5%, to 13,403.39.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 52.52 points, or 2.5%, to 2,126.16.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 17.79 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is down 394.57 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 515.11 points, or 4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 151.31 points, or 7.7%.
