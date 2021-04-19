Investors are turning their focus to company earnings reports, and looking to see if the upbeat forecasts for strong results hold true.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 22.21 points, or 0.5%, to 4,163.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.04 points, or 0.4%, to 34,077.63.
The Nasdaq fell 137.58 points, or 1%, to 13,914.77.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.67 points, or 1.4% to 2,232.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 407.19 points, or 10.8%.
The Dow is up 3,471.15 points, or 11.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,026.48 points, or 8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 257.15 points, or 13%.