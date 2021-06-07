Technology stocks, banks and industrial companies pulled the broader market lower. Health care companies made solid gains, as did cruise line operators.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 3.37 points, or 0.1%, to 4,226.52.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.15 points, or 0.4%, to 34,630.24.
The Nasdaq rose 67.23 points, or 0.5%, to 13,881.72.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.76 points, or 1.4%, to 2,319.18.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 470.45 points, or 12.5%.
The Dow is up 4,023.76 points, or 13.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 993.44 points, or 7.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 344.32 points, or 17.4%.