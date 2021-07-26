The Fed releases its latest policy statement on Wednesday.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 10.51 points, or 0.2%, to 4,422.30.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.76 points, or 0.2%, to 35,144.31.
The Nasdaq rose 3.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,840.71.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.27 points, or 0.3%, to 2,216.92.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 666.23 points, or 17.7%.
The Dow is up 4,537.83 points, or 14.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,952.43 points, or 15.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 242.07 points, or 12.3%.