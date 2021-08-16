Shares of Tesla fell after the U.S. government began investigating the company’s automated driving feature, following a series of collisions with parked vehicles. Oil prices fell and weighed down energy companies.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 11.71 points, or 0.3%, to 4,479.71.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.02 points, or 0.3%, to 35,625.40.
The Nasdaq fell 29.14 points, or 0.2%, to 14,793.76.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.69 points, or 0.9%, to 2,203.41.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 723.64 points, or 19.3%.
The Dow is up 5,018.92 points, or 16.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,905.48 points, or 14.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 228.56 points, or 11.6%.