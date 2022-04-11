How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, extending a losing streak from last week.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 75.75 points, or 1.7%, to 4,412.53.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413.04 points, or 1.2%, to 34,308.08.
The Nasdaq fell 299.04 points, or 2.2%, to 13,411.96.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.24 points, or 0.7%, to 1,980.32.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 353.65 points, or 7.4%.
The Dow is down 2,030.22 points, or 5.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,233.01 points, or 14.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 264.99 points, or 11.8%.