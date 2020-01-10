On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 9.35 points, or 0.3%, to 3,265.35.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 133.13, or 0.5%, to 28,823.77. .
The Nasdaq dropped 24.57, or 0.3%, to 9,178.86.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 7.34 points, or 0.4%, to 1,657.64.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 30.50, or 0.9%.
The Dow is up 188.89 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 158.09 points, or 1.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 3.23 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 34.57 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is up 285.33 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is up 206.26 points, or 2.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 10.83 points, or 0.6%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.