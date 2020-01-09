On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 21.65 points, or 0.7%, to 3,274.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 211.81 points, or 0.7%, to 28,956.90.
The Nasdaq rose 74.18, or 0.8%, to 9,203.43.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 1.40 points, or 0.1%, to 1,664.99
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 39.85 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is up 322.02 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 182.66 points, or 2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 4.12 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 43.92 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is up 418.46 points, or 1.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 230.82 points, or 2.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 3.48 points, or 0.2%.
