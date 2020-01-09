On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.65 points, or 0.7%, to 3,274.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 211.81 points, or 0.7%, to 28,956.90.

The Nasdaq rose 74.18, or 0.8%, to 9,203.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 1.40 points, or 0.1%, to 1,664.99

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 39.85 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 322.02 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 182.66 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.12 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 43.92 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 418.46 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 230.82 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.48 points, or 0.2%.