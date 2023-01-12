How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 1/12/2023

Wall Street closed higher after a report showed inflation slowed again last month.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 13.56 points, or 0.3%, to 3,983.17.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.96 points, or 0.6%, to 34,189.97.
The Nasdaq rose 69.43 points, or 0.6%, to 11,001.10.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.01 points, or 1.7%, to 1,876.06.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 88.09 points, or 2.3%.
The Dow is up 559.36 points, or 1.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 431.81 points, or 4.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 83.26 points, or 4.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 143.67 points, or 3.7%.
The Dow is up 1,042.72 points, or 3.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 534.62 points, or 5.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 114.82 points, or 6.5%.