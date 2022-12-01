How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 12/1/2022

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stocks ended mixed after an uneven day of trading and bond yields fell broadly after the government reported that a measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its second straight monthly gain.

A day earlier, markets rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could dial back the pace of its interest rate increases. The Fed has been deliberately slowing the economy in order to tame stubbornly hot inflation. Salesforce slumped after its co-CEO said he would resign.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.54 points, or 0.1%, to 4,076.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 194.76 points, or 0.6%, to 34,395.01.

The Nasdaq rose 14.45 points, or 0.1%, to 11,482.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.90 points, or 0.3%, to 1,881.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 50.45 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 47.98 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 256.09 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.49 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 689.61 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is down 1,943.29 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,162.52 points, or 26.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 363.64 points, or 16.2%.

