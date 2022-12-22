How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 12/22/2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as stronger-than-expected reports on the economy caused worries to flare about interest rates staying high.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 56.05 points, or 1.4%, to 3,822.39.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.99 points, or 1.%, to 33,027.49.
The Nasdaq fell 233.25 points, or 2.2%, to 10,476.12.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.85 points, or 1.3%, to 1,754.09.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 29.97 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 107.03 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 229.29 points, or less than 2.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 9.33 points, or 0.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 943.79 points, or 19.8%.
The Dow is down 3,310.81 points, or 9.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 5,168.55 points, or 33%.
The Russell 2000 is down 491.23 points, or 21.9%.