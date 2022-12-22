How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 12/22/2022

The S&P 500 closed 1.4% lower after being down as much as 2.9% earlier. The Nasdaq and the Dow also fell.

Employers laid off fewer workers than anticipated last week and the economy grew more strongly in the summer than expected. Usually that would be good news, particularly when worries are high about a possible recession looming. But it also suggests the Federal Reserve may follow through on its pledge to stay aggressive on economy-crunching interest rates.