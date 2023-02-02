How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/2/2023

Wall Street closed higher, led by excitement around tech stocks and a surge for Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms.
Stocks have already been on the upswing on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon pause on raising interest rates.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 60.55 points, or 1.5%, to 4,179.76.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.02 points, or 0.1%, to 34,053.94.
The Nasdaq composite rose 384.50 points, or 3.3%, to 12,200.82.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.41 points, or 2.1%, to 2,001.22.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 109.20 points, or 2.7%.
The Dow is up 75.86 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 579.11 points, or 5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 89.76 points, or 4.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 340.26 points, or 8.9%.
The Dow is up 906.69 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,734.34 points, or 16.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 239.97 points, or 13.6%.