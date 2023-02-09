How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/9/2023

Stocks closed lower following another mixed batch of profit reports from companies, as rising yields in the bond market raise the pressure on Wall Street.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 36.36 points, or 0.9%, to 4,081.50.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.13 points, or 0.7%, to 33,699.88.
The Nasdaq composite fell 120.94 points, or 1%, to 11,789.58.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.26 points, or 1.4%, to 1,915.34.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 54.98 points, or 1.3%.
The Dow is up 226.13 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 217.38 points, or 1.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 70.19 points, or 3.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 242 points, or 6.3%.
The Dow is up 552.63 points, or 1.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,323.10 points, or 12.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 154.09 points, or 8.7%.