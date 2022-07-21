How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 7/21/2022

Stocks extended their winning streak on Wall Street Thursday. The gains came amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits.
In the U.S., reports suggested the economy is slowing more than expected, while a better-than-expected profit report from Tesla headlined a mixed set of earnings.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 39.05 points, or 1%, to 3,998.95.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.06 points, or 0.5%, to 32,036.90.
The Nasdaq rose 161.96 points, or 1.4%, to 12,059.61.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.74 points, or 0.5%, to 1,836.69.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 135.79 points, or 3.5%.
The Dow is up 748.64 points, or 2.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 607.19 points, or 5.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 92.32 points, or 5.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 767.23 points, or 16.1%.
The Dow is down 4,301.40 points, or 11.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,585.36 points, or 22.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 408.62 points, or 18.2%.