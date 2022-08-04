How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 8/04/2022

Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 3.23 points, or 0.1%, to 4,151.94.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.68 points, or 0.3%, to 32,726.82.
The Nasdaq rose 52.42 points, or 0.4%, to 12,720.58.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.47 points, or 0.1%, to 1,906.45.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 21.65 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 118.31 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 329.89 points, or 2.7%.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is up 21.23 points, or 1.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 614.24 points, or 12.9%.
The Dow is down 3,611.48 points, or 9.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,924.39 points, or 18.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 338.86 points, or 15.1%.