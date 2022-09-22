How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/22/2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, deepening their losses for the week, as central banks around the world raised interest rates to fight inflation.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 31.94 points, or 0.8%, to 3,757.99.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.10 points, or 0.4%, to 30,076.68.
The Nasdaq fell 153.39 points, or 1.4%, to 11,066.81.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 39.85 points, or 2.3%, to 1,722.31.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 115.34 points, or 3%.
The Dow is down 745.74 points, or 2.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 381.60 points, or 3.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 75.88 points, or 4.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 1,008.19 points, or 21.2%.
The Dow is down 6,261.62 points, or 17.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,578.17 points, or 29.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 523 points, or 23.3%.