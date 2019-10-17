On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index gained 8.26 points, or 0.3%, to 2,997.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 23.90 points, or 0.1, to 27,025.88.

The Nasdaq rose 32.67 points, or 0.4%, to 8,156.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 16.79, or 1.1%, to 1,541.84.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 27.68 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 209.29 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 99.81 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.94 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 491.10 points, or 19.6%.

The Dow is up 3,698.42 points, or 15.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,521.58 points, or 22.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 193.29 points, or 14.3%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD