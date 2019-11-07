On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index rose 8.40 points, or 0.3%, at 3,085.18.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 182.24, or 0.7%, to 27,674.80.
The Nasdaq rose 23.89, or 0.3%, to 8,434.52.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.45, or 0.3%, to 1,593.99.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 18.27 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is up 327.44 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 48.12 points, or 0.6%
The Russell 2000 is up 4.66 points, or 0.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 578.33 points, or 23.1%.
The Dow is up 4,347.34 points, or 18.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,799.24 points, or 27.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 245.43 points, or 18.2%.
