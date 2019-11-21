The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.80 points, or 0.2%, to 27,766.29.

The Nasdaq slid 20.52 points, or 0.2%, to 8,506.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 7.65 points, or 0.5%, to 1,583.96.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 16.92 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 238.60 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 34.62 points, or 0.4%

The Russell 2000 is down 12.49 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 596.69 points, or 23.8%.

The Dow is up 4,438.83 points, or 19%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,870.93 points, or 28.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 235.40 points, or 17.5%.

