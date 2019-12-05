The S&P 500 index rose 4.67 points, or 0.2%, to 3,117.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28.01 points, or 0.1%, to 27,677.79.

The Nasdaq added 4.03 points, less than 0.1%, to 8,570.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 0.94 points, less than 0.1%, to 1,614.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 23.55 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 373.62 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 94.77 points, or 1.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 9.67 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 610.58 points, or 24.4%.

The Dow is up 4,350.33 points, or 18.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,935.42 points, or 29.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 266.27 points, or 19.7%.

