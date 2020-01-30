On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.26 points, or 0.3%, to 3,283.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 124.99 points, or 0.4%, to 28,859.44.

The Nasdaq added 23.77 points, or 0.3%, to 9,298.93.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,648.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.81 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 130.29 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 15.98 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.01 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 52.88 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 321 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 326.33 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.25 points, or 1.2%.