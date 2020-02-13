On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 5.51 points, or 0.2%, to 3,373.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 128.11 points, or 0.4%, to 29,423.31.

The Nasdaq fell 13.99 points, or 0.1%, to 9,711.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 4.36 points, or 0.3%, to 1,693.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 46.23 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 320.80 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 191.46 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.96 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 143.16 points, or 4.4%.

The Dow is up 884.87 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 739.36 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.27 points, or 1.5%.