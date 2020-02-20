Market watchers didn’t see one clear trigger for the movements, which were reminiscent of the market’s sudden shifts during the height of the U.S.-China trade war. Several companies warned of the hit to profits they’re expecting due to the virus.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index fell 12.92 points, or 0.4%, to 3,373.23.

AD

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.05 points, or 0.4%, to 29,219.98.

The Nasdaq lost 66.21, or 0.7%, to 9,750.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 3.50 points, or 0.2%, to 1,696.07.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 6.93 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 178.10 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 19.79 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.49 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 142.45 points, or 4.4%.

The Dow is up 681.54 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 778.36 points, or 8.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 27.60 points, or 1.7%.