The S&P 500 gave up 0.8%, but is on track to close out the week with a weekly gain.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 slid 23.10 points, or 0.8%, to 2,948.51.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.78 points, or 0.4%, to 24,474.12.
The Nasdaq composite lost 90.90 points, or 1%, to 9,284.88.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 0.63 points, less than 0.1%, to 1,347.56.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 84.81 points, or 3%.
The Dow is up 788.70 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 270.32 points, or 3%
The Russell 2000 is up 90.57 points, or 7.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 282.27 points, or 8.7%.
The Dow is down 4,064.32 points, or 14.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 312.28 points, or 3.5%
The Russell 2000 is down 320.91 points, or 19.2%.
