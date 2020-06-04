The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,281.82.
The Nasdaq composite fell 67.10, or 0.7%, to 9,615.81.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks slipped 0.03 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,452.06.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 68.04 points, or 2.2%.
The Dow is up 898.71 points, or 3.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 125.94 points, or 1.3%
The Russell 2000 is up 58.03 points, or 4.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 118.43 points, or 3.7%.
The Dow is down 2,256.62 points, or 7.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 643.21 points, or 7.2%
The Russell 2000 is down 216.41 points, or 13%.
