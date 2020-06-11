On Thursday:
The S&P 500 dropped 188.04 points, or 5.9%, to 3,002.10.
The Dow skidded 1,861.82 points, or 6.9%, to 25,128.17.
The Nasdaq composite lost 527.62 points, or 5.3%, to 9,492.73.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks fell 111.17 points, or 7.6%, to 1,356.22.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 191.83 points, or 6%.
The Dow is down 1,982.81 points, or 7.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 321.36 points, or 3.3%
The Russell 2000 is down 150.93 points, or 10%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 228.68 points, 7.1%.
The Dow is down 3,410.27 points, or 12%.
The Nasdaq is up 520.12 points, or 5.8%
The Russell 2000 is down 312.25 points, or 18.7%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.