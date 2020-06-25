On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 33.43 points, or 1.1%, to 3,083.76.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 299.66 points, or 1.2%, to 25,745.60.
The Nasdaq composite gained 107.84 points, or 1.1%, to 10,017.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 23.57 points, or 1.7%, to 1,413.31.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 13.98 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is down 125.86 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 70.88 points, or 0.7%
The Russell 2000 is down 5.32 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 147.02 points, 4.6%.
The Dow is down 2,792.84 points, or 9.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,044.40 points, or 11.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 255.15 points, or 15.3%.
