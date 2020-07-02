Energy companies were among the big gainers as oil prices strengthened on hopes that a recovering economy will mean more demand.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 14.15 points, or 0.5%, to 3,130.01.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 92.39 points, or 0.4%, to 25,827.36.
The Nasdaq climbed 53 points, or 0.5%, to 10,207.63.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 4.55 points, or 0.3%, to 1,431.86.
For the week:
The S&P 500 gained 120.96 points, or 4%.
The Dow added 811.81 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq rose 450.41 points, or 4.6%
The Russell 2000 picked up 53.08 points, or 3.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 100.77 points, 3.1%.
The Dow is down 2,711.08 points, or 9.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,235.02 points, or 13.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 236.61 points, or 14.2%.
