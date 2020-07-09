Treasury yields fell in a sign of continued caution in the market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 17.89 points, or 0.6%, to 3,152.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 361.19 points, or 1.4%, to 25,706.09.

The Nasdaq composite rose 55.25 points, or 0.5%, to 10,547.75, a record high.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 28.48 points, or 2%, to 1,398.92.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 22.04 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 121.27 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 340.12 points, or 3.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 32.94 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 78.73 points, 2.4%.

The Dow is down 2,832.35 points, or 9.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,575.14 points, or 17.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 269.55 points, or 16.2%.

