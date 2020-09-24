On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.67 points, or 0.3%, to 3,246.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 52.31 points, or 0.2%, to 26,815.44.

The Nasdaq composite added 39.28 points, or 0.4%, to 10,672.27.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks inched up 0.36 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,451.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 72.88 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 841.98 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 121.02 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 84.96 points, or 5.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 15.81 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 1,723 points, or 6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,699.66 points, or 18.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 216.65 points, or 13%.