Health care companies, banks, and communication services stocks accounted for most of the gains, which helped the S&P 500 recoup its losses from a day earlier.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.93 points, or 0.5%, to 3,453.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 152.84 points, or 0.5%, to 28,363.66.

AD

The Nasdaq composite added 21.31 points, or 0.2%, to 11,506.01.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index climbed 26.48 points, or 1.7%, to 1,630.25.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 30.32 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 242.65 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 165.55 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.55 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 222.71 points, or 6.9%.

The Dow is down 174.78 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,533.40 points, or 28.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.22 points, or 2.3%.