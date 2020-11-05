On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 67.01 points, or 1.9%, to 3,510.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 542.52 points, or 1.9%, to 28,390.18.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 300.15 points, or 2.6%, to 11,890.93.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index picked up 44.96 points, or 2.8%, to 1,660.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 240.49 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is up 1,888.58 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 979.34 points, or 9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 121.57 points, or 7.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 279.67 points, or 8.7%.

The Dow is down 148.26 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,918.32 points, or 32.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.42 points, or 0.5%.