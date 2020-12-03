On Thursday:

The S&P 500 slipped 2.29 points, or 0.1%, to 3,666.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 85.73 points, or 0.3%, to 29,969.52.

The Nasdaq composite added 27.82 points, or 0.2%, to 12,377.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 10.67 points, or 0.6%, to 1,848.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.37 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 59.15 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 171.33 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.57 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 435.94 points, or 13.5%.

The Dow is up 1,431.08 points, or 5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,404.58 points, or 37.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 180.23 points, or 10.8%.