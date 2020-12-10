Shares of Airbnb soared in their stock market debut.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 4.72 points, or 0.1%, to 3,668.10.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 69.55 points, or 0.2%, to 29,999.26.
The Nasdaq composite rose 66.85 points, or 0.5%, to 12,405.81.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 20.56, or 1.1%, to 1,922.70, a record high.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 31.02 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is down 219 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 58.42 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 30.25 points, or 1.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 437.32 points, or 13.5%.
The Dow is up 1,460.82 points, or 5.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,433.20 points, or 38.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 254.23 points, or 15.2%.
