Shares of Airbnb soared in their stock market debut.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.72 points, or 0.1%, to 3,668.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 69.55 points, or 0.2%, to 29,999.26.

The Nasdaq composite rose 66.85 points, or 0.5%, to 12,405.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 20.56, or 1.1%, to 1,922.70, a record high.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 31.02 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 219 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 58.42 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.25 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 437.32 points, or 13.5%.

The Dow is up 1,460.82 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,433.20 points, or 38.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 254.23 points, or 15.2%.