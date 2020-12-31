U.S. markets will be closed for New Years Day on Friday.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 index rose 24.03 points, or 0.6%, to 3,756.07.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 196.92 points, or 0.7%, to 30,606.48.
The Nasdaq composite picked up 18.28 points, or 0.1%, to 12,888.28.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.14 points, or 0.3%, to 1,974.86.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 53.01 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is gained 406.61 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq added 83.55 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 fell 29.09 points, or 1.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 rose 525.29 points, or 16.3%
The Dow gained 2,068.04 points, or 7.2%.
The Nasdaq climbed 3,915.68 points, 43.6%.
The Russell 2000 picked up 306.39 points, or 18.4%.
