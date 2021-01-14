On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 14.30 points, or 0.4%, to 3,795.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 68.95 points, or 0.2%, to 30,991.52.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 16.31 points, or 0.1%, to 13,112.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 43.38 points, or 2.1%, 2,155.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 29.14 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 106.45 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 89.34 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 63.69 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 39.47 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 385.04 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 224.36 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 180.49 points, or 9.1%.