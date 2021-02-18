On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 17.36 points, or 0.4%, to 3,913.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.68 points, or 0.4%, to 31,493.34.

The Nasdaq fell 100.14 points, or 0.7%, to 13,865.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 37.72 points, or 1.7%, to 2,218.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 20.86 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 34.94 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 230.12 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is down 70.97 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 157.90 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is up 886.86 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 977.07 points, or 7.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 243.53 points, or 12.3%.