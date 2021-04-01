On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 46.98 points, or 1.2%, to 4,019.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.66 points, or 0.5%, to 33,153.21.

The Nasdaq rose 233.23 points, or 1.8%, to 13,480.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.38 points, or 1.5% to 2,253.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.33 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 80.33 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 341.38 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.42 points, or less than 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 263.80 points, or 7%.

The Dow is up 2,546.73 points, or 8.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 591.82 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 279.05 points, or 14.1%.