On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 38.44 points, or 0.9%, to 4,134.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321.41 points, or 0.9%, to 33,815.90.

The Nasdaq fell 131.81 points, or 0.9%, to 13,818.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.01 points, or 0.3% to 2,232.61.

For the week

The S&P 500 is down 50.49 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 384.77 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 233.93 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 30.06 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 378.91 points, or 10.1%.

The Dow is up 3,209.42 points, or 10.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 930.13 points, or 7.2%.