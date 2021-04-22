On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 38.44 points, or 0.9%, to 4,134.98.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321.41 points, or 0.9%, to 33,815.90.
The Nasdaq fell 131.81 points, or 0.9%, to 13,818.41.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.01 points, or 0.3% to 2,232.61.
For the week
The S&P 500 is down 50.49 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is down 384.77 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 233.93 points, or 1.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 30.06 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 378.91 points, or 10.1%.
The Dow is up 3,209.42 points, or 10.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 930.13 points, or 7.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 257.76 points, or 13.1%.