On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 1.84 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,221.86.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 210.22 points, or 0.6%, to 33,823.45.
The Nasdaq rose 121.67 points, or 0.9%, to 14,161.35.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.23 points, or 1.2%, to 2,287.46.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 25.58 points, 0.6%.
The Dow is down 656.15 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 91.93 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 48.35 points, or 2.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 465.79 points, or 12.4%.
The Dow is up 3,216.97 points, or 10.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,273.07 points, or 9.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 312.61 points, or 15.8%.