On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 37.31 points, or 0.9%, to 4,320.82.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 259.86 points, or 0.7%, to 34,421.93.
The Nasdaq fell 105.28 points, or 0.7%, to 14,559.78.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.17 points, or 0.9%, to 2,231.68.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 31.52 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is down 364.42 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is down 79.54 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 74.08 points, or 3.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 564.75 points, or 15%.
The Dow is up 3.815.45 points, or 12.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,671.50 points, or 13%.
The Russell 2000 is up 256.82 points, or 13%.