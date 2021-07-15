On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 14.27 points, or 0.3%, to 4,360.03.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.79 points, or 0.2%, to 34,987.02.
The Nasdaq fell 101.82 points, or 0.7%, to 14,543.13.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.07 points, or 0.6%, to 2,190.29.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 9.52 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is up 116.86 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 158.78 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 89.71 points, or 3.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 603.96 points, or 16.1%.
The Dow is up 4,380.54 points, or 14.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,654.85 points, or 12.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 215.44 points, or 10.9%.