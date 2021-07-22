On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 8.79 points, or 0.2%, to 4,367.48.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.35 points, or 0.1%, to 34,823.35.
The Nasdaq rose 52.64 points, or 0.4%, to 14,684.60.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 34.57 points, or 1.5%, to 2,199.48.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 40.32 points, or 0.9%.
The Dow is up 135.50 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 257.36 points, or 1.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 36.24 points, or 1.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 611.41 points, or 16.3%.
The Dow is up 4,216.87 points, or 13.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,796.32 points, or 13.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 224.62 points, or 11.4%.